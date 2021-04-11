Credits Price Reaches $0.13 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Credits has a market cap of $28.77 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.