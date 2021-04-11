CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $206,103.47 and $357.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,480,570 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.