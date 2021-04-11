CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.84.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

