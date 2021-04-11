Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $26,167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 651.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

