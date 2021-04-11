Crown Market Cap Hits $4.17 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $27,612.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,976,817 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

