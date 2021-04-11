Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.23 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowns has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $35.64 or 0.00059591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

