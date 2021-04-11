Crust (CRU) Trading 74.7% Higher This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Crust has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $131.65 or 0.00219987 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $213.82 million and $69.06 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

