Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and $117.47 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00086555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00616129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

