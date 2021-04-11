CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Up 779.1% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 779.1% higher against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market cap of $530,620.07 and $32,673.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.80 or 0.00296442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.00723003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,961.47 or 0.99972037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00797158 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018069 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars.

