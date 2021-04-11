Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Up 31.2% Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $36,416.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.40 or 0.00614012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00035002 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.