Crypton Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $662,575.50 and $310.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.59 or 0.00295553 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,609,047 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.