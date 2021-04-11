Cryptonite 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $424,079.64 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,845.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.58 or 0.03596895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00431930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.72 or 0.01162530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.29 or 0.00498438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00466368 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00208613 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

