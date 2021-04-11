Cryptopay Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $1,514.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00084682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00614209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033298 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.