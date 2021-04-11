CryptoPing (PING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,551.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1,551.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00297132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00735164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,816.73 or 1.00057209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794778 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

