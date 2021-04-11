CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $640,274.28 and approximately $1,644.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.00389775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027779 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011781 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006791 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 279,349,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

