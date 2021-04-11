CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Down 29.7% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $496,930.56 and approximately $2,865.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.33 or 0.00399036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00052778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00029096 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007029 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

