CryptoTask Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $738,592.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00296531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00736276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,806.76 or 1.00007204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.00797031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00018614 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617,825 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

