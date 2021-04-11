Cube Price Reaches $0.0012 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $1,143.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cube has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Cube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cube

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

