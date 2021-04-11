CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of CubeSmart worth $97,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.