CUDOS (CUDOS) Market Cap Reaches $39.04 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $39.04 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00083673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00618022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033349 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,910,358 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

CUDOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

