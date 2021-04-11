Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

