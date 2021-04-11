Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $3.12

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $836.73 million and approximately $209.98 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00005221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00056569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00083710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.53 or 0.00618131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,473,124,573 coins and its circulating supply is 268,050,428 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

