CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.03 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $1,356.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.29 or 0.00389887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003279 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,950,826 coins and its circulating supply is 133,950,826 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

