CVCoin (CVN) Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $201,807.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.22 or 0.00725126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,199.92 or 1.00300894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.67 or 0.00797521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018092 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

