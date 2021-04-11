CWV Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.15 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $10,039.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00297709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00731791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.04 or 1.00966764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.15 or 0.00805664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017847 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.