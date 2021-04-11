CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0427 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $34.17 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.04 or 0.00416534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00050785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,763.80 or 0.99959443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00103065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

