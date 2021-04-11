CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $335.34 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

CyberVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.