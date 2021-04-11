DAD Market Cap Tops $53.96 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $53.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAD has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

