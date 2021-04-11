DAEX (DAX) Price Down 1.3% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $25,265.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00086555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00616129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00042029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

