Dai (DAI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $237.40 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $237.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00614660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034526 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,268,334,839 coins and its circulating supply is 3,268,334,813 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

