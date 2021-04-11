DAOBet Trading Up 20.1% This Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $607.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,006.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.93 or 0.01143093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.41 or 0.00448963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070084 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

