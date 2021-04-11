DAOstack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $401,550.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $401,550.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,728.08 or 0.99964822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00103597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005673 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

