Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,254 shares of company stock worth $18,225,231. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

