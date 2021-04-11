Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.77% of Darling Ingredients worth $92,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 84,276 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 972,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

