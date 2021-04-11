Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,968 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.42% of Darling Ingredients worth $39,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,555,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 393,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

