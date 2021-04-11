Dash (DASH) Trading 3% Higher This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $284.37 or 0.00476043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006151 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.82 or 0.04608351 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,073,033 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.