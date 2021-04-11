DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0022

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, DATA has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $10.75 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00086537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00621294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00034718 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.