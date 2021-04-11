Datacoin (DTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $23,741.45 and approximately $70.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 154.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020319 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

