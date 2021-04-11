Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 122.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 359.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065960 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004092 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 486% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,934,076 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.