Datamine (DAM) Trading Up 610.1% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 184.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $8.47 million worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 610.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00064534 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004244 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000797 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,365,259 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

