Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Up 113.8% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 45.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $620,380.21 and $652,681.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 113.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00296152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.45 or 0.00713313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,321.05 or 0.99959370 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.42 or 0.00802750 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 511,944 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

