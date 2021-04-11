Datamine FLUX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $406,261.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 69% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $443,496.52 and $406,261.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00294945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00732610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,437.21 or 0.99907656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00784609 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 448,264 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

