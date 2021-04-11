Datawallet Achieves Market Cap of $522,752.76 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Datawallet has a total market cap of $522,752.76 and $16,615.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Coin Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

