Datawallet (DXT) Hits Market Cap of $522,752.76

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $522,752.76 and approximately $16,615.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

