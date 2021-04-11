Datum (DAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Datum has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded 78.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00056296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00619222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

