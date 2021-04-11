DEAPcoin Trading Down 2.4% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.60 million and $1.01 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032627 BTC.

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

