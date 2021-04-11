DecentBet Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,202.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 85% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. DecentBet has a market cap of $862,151.00 and $4,202.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.