Decentraland Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $382.88 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,470,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,099,713 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

