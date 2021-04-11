Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,092.16

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $396,092.16 and approximately $2,597.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00056751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00617621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00043700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.