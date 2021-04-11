Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Hits Market Cap of $18.73 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $889,207.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00057196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.00620757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00040598 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

